Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray, in Milford, Mich., on Jan. 12, 2023. (Carlos Osorio /AP) The 2024 Corvette E-Ray, in Milford, Mich., on Jan. 12, 2023. (Carlos Osorio /AP)

MORE AUTOS NEWS