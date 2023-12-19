Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada.
New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel in 2035.
Guilbeault said the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard will encourage automakers to make more battery-powered cars and trucks available in Canada.
"There's no mistaking it. We are at a tipping point," he said, noting sizable growth in EV sales in Canada and demand that has previously outstripped the available supply.
Automakers will have the next 12 years to phase out combustion engine cars, trucks and SUVs with a requirement to gradually increase the proportion of electric models they offer for sale each year.
The electric-vehicle sales mandate regulations will be published later this week. They are setting up a system in which every automaker will have to show that a minimum percentage of vehicles they offer for sale are fully electric or longer-range plug-in hybrids.
It will start with 20 per cent in 2026 and rise slightly to 23 per cent in 2027. After that, the increase share of EVs will begin to jump much faster, so that by 2028, 34 per cent of all vehicles sold need to be electric, 43 per cent in 2029 and 60 per cent in 2030.
That number keeps rising until it hits 100 per cent in 2035.
In the first three months of this year, about one in 10 new vehicles registered were electric, suggesting EV sales need to double within the next three years.
They already doubled in the last three years, growing from 38,425 EVs sold in the first nine months of 2020 to 132,783 in the first nine months of 2023.
The policy will be regulated under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act and issue credits to automakers for the EVs they sell.
Generally, a fully electric model will generate one credit, with plug-in hybrids getting partial or full credit depending on how far they can go on a single charge.
Manufacturers that sell more EVs than they need to meet each year's target can either bank those credits to meet their targets in future years, or sell them to companies that didn't sell enough.
They can also cover up to 10 per cent of the credits they need each year by investing in public fast-charging stations. Every $20,000 spent on DC fast chargers that are operating before 2027 can earn the equivalent of one credit.
Automakers that come up short for their sales requirements will be able to cover the difference by buying credits from others who exceed their targets or by investing in charging stations.
Automakers can start earning some credits toward their 2026 and 2027 targets over the next two years, in a bid by the government to encourage a faster transition.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
-
-
-
OPINION
OPINION Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EVs could make up 100 per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales in Canada by 2035 under federal plan
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035.
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
BREAKING Man dead, 6 in hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead after an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
Survey shows Canadians hoping to offset rising food costs by reducing waste
With grocery bills expected to continue rising in 2024, Canadians are considering ways to curb their food waste, according to a new report by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles, says sister in new interview
Grammy Award-winning singer Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder, her sister Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview.
Iceland volcano questions answered: How did this happen? Will it affect flights?
Scientists anticipated the eruption of a volcano in southwestern Iceland for weeks, so when it happened on Monday night, it was no surprise. The region had been active for more than two years and thousands of small earthquakes rattled the area in recent weeks.
Ukraine's military asks for additional 450,000 people to be mobilized: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the military had asked for an additional 450,000 to 500,000 people to be mobilized into the army, but that a final decision had not been taken.
More than 100,000 customers in the dark across the Maritimes
The effects of strong winds are being felt across the Maritimes Tuesday as more than 100,000 customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are without power.
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted CP's 2023 Newsmaker of the Year
An anxious electorate, a new look and a bite out of Liberal polling numbers have all boosted the profile of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was picked by editors across the country as The Canadian Press 2023 Newsmaker of the Year.
Politics
-
EVs could make up 100 per cent of new light-duty vehicle sales in Canada by 2035 under federal plan
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035.
-
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted CP's 2023 Newsmaker of the Year
An anxious electorate, a new look and a bite out of Liberal polling numbers have all boosted the profile of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who was picked by editors across the country as The Canadian Press 2023 Newsmaker of the Year.
-
Bombardier won't contest Ottawa's sole-source deal on new Boeing military planes
Bombardier Inc. will not contest the federal government's decision to replace the military's aging patrol planes with aircraft from U.S. rival Boeing Co., the Quebec jet maker says.
Health
-
WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
-
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta's initial decisions to remove 2 videos of Israel-Hamas war is reversed by Oversight Board
A quasi-independent review board is recommending that Facebook parent company Meta overturn two decisions it made this fall to remove posts "informing the world about human suffering on both sides" of the Israel-Hamas war.
-
YEAR IN REVIEW
YEAR IN REVIEW 2023: The year we played with artificial intelligence -- and weren't sure what to do about it
Artificial intelligence went mainstream in 2023 -- it was a long time coming yet has a long way to go for the technology to match people's science fiction fantasies of human-like machines.
-
Former Pakistan PM uses AI to deliver speech from prison
For the first time, artificial intelligence has been used to deliver a speech by Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan to supporters. The stunning development could help his political party to win upcoming elections, analysts said Monday.
Entertainment
-
Marvel kicked out Jonathan Majors after his conviction. It's thrown years of plans into disarray
Marvel had more riding on Jonathan Majors than perhaps any other actor. Now it's parting ways with him, and throwing years of plans for its cinematic universe in disarray.
-
Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles, says sister in new interview
Grammy Award-winning singer Celine Dion doesn't have control of her muscles as she continues to live with a rare neurological disorder, her sister Claudette Dion said in a new French-language interview.
-
Hidden layer discovered in famous Rembrandt painting solves decades-old mystery
When conservators used X-rays to peer below the varnish and paint of “The Night Watch,” they discovered something unexpected under its surface: a layer that was full of lead.