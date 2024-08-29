Autos

    • EV prices need to drop by one third if Canada wants to hit sales targets, says gov't report

    A DC fast charging station manufactured by Sumitomo Electric is seen in Vancouver, B.C. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press) A DC fast charging station manufactured by Sumitomo Electric is seen in Vancouver, B.C. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Unless policies or technologies change, the ownership cost of electric vehicles (EVs) needs to decrease by 31 per cent if Canada to wants to reach its sales target of 60 per cent EVs by 2030, according to a new report released Thursday by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.

    Last December, the federal government unveiled its Electric Vehicle Availability Standard that outlined zero-emission vehicle sales targets for automakers. The standard requires all new light-duty sales in Canada to be electric or plug-in hybrid by 2035. There are also interim targets of at least 20 per cent of all sales being EVs by 2026 and 60 per cent by 2030.

    Those federal government targets come as growth forecasts for auto companies have plateaued and concerns about charging infrastructure persist. The price of EVs has also pushed the cars out of reach for many consumers. According to the Canadian Black Book, the average cost of an EV was $73,000 in 2023.

    Despite the PBO’s assessment over ownership costs, the report also says the federal government’s EV sales target would increase the supply of charging ports in Canada by nearly 39,000 units.

    “We estimate that by 2030 the market provision of public charging ports will be somewhat less than what is required according to a needs analysis commissioned by Natural Resources Canada,” the report states.

    There are currently more than 25,000 public EV chargers in Canada, according to the federal government.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News