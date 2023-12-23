EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We’ll also see the return of some classic model names.
CHEVROLET EQUINOX EV
A 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3LT is shown in Warren, Mich., Aug. 30, 2022. General Motors is preparing to roll out a US$30,000 Chevy Equinox electric vehicle in the most popular part of the U.S. auto market. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
While there are already plenty of electric SUVs on the market, what will make the Chevy Equinox EV stand out will be its price. Prices are expected to start around US$30,000 making the Equinox EV one of the cheapest electric vehicles you can buy.
This won’t just be a Chevy Equinox with its gas engine replaced with battery packs. It will be an entirely different SUV, sharing much of its engineering with GM’s other EVs such as the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV. The starting price will be for a stripped-down, front-wheel-drive version with 250 mile driving range on a full charge. More expensive models with all-wheel-drive and longer driving range will also be available, of course, for more money.
VOLVO EX30
Speaking of cheap, the all-electric EX30 won’t be just an inexpensive electric Volvo. It will be the least expensive Volvo model, period, gas or electric.
As you’d expect, the base US$35,000 price tag will be for a fairly stripped down single-motor rear-wheel-drive version. Ones with all-wheel-drive and more features will, of course, cost more. Still, the EX30 will be among the most affordable EVs on the market and even the cheapest version will offer up to an estimated 275 miles of range. Inside, Volvo designers came up with clever highly flexible interior storage spaces for this small SUV.
VOLKSWAGEN ID. Buzz
The all electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz is displayed at the New York International Auto Show in New York Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
The VW ID. Buzz is already available in Europe, but Americans are getting a special extra-large version of this retro-styled van with more space and a standard third row of seats, allowing the car to fit up to seven passengers. It’ll still be a bit shorter, front-to-back, than competitors’ gas powered minivans, like the Chrysler Pacific.
That’s thanks, in part, to the fact the ID. Buzz doesn’t need space for a gasoline engine.
It’s styled to bring to mind the famous VW Microbus. It will be available in an all-wheel-drive version with electric motors capable of producing up to 330 horsepower, much more than the classic one with its tiny gasoline engine.
CADILLAC CELESTIQ
While General Motors is making electric vehicles more affordable with the Equinox EV, its new Cadillac Celestiq is another matter altogether. Prices for this individually hand-built electric vehicle start at around US$300,000, ten times the cheapest Equinox EV, but that’s only the beginning. The Celestiq is highly customizable and customers can order a wide variety of individual colors and options.
It’s an attempt by GM to recapture some of Cadillac’s 1950s glory when top-end models could command something close to Rolls-Royce prices. While Cadillac has unveiled a few concept cars in recent years that hinted at this level of opulence, the Celestiq is the first of these that will be offered to customers.
TOYOTA LAND CRUISER
The Toyota Land Cruiser is returning to the US market about three years after the model was last sold here. But it’s returning in a very different form. This time, it’s a smaller retro-styled SUV competing directly against the Jeep Wrangler and another revived classic, the Ford Bronco.
It’s part of a much larger industry trend toward SUVs and trucks with serious off-road capabilities, like the new Ford Bronco. Despite its classic looks, the new Land Cruiser will be available only as a hybrid, with a gas engine and an electric motor combined to produce up to 326 horsepower. The company expects it to start around US$55,000.
FERRARI PUROSANGUE
With almost every major ultra-luxury maker offering an SUV, including Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce, Ferrari is now offering one as well. Actually, Ferrari doesn’t call the Purosangue an SUV since this vehicle has no pretense of off-road driving capability. But it does have the (relatively) high seating position SUV drivers like. It also has four doors, although the back ones are somewhat hidden to maintain that classic Ferrari sports car look.
Powered by a 715-horsepower V12 engine, the Purosangue has a sophisticated suspension system to help maintain the sort of cornering capabilities Ferrari is famous for even with this tall body style. Prices start at around US$400,000. The first US customers will be getting their Purosangues early in 2024.
RAM 1500 RAMCHARGER
A 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Tungsten is shown in this undated photo provided by Stellantis. (Stellantis via AP)
The Ram 1500 Rev and Ramcharger will go on sale late next year. The Rev is the Ram brand’s first fully electric truck and will be available with a driving range up to 500 miles before needing to recharge.
The Ram 1500 Ramcharger is a plug-in hybrid but it’s different in some important ways from most plug-in hybrid vehicles. It has a 6-cylinder gas engine in addition to powerful batteries and electric motors but it can go as far as 145 miles on battery power before needing the gas engine.
That’s a greater EV-only range than most plug-in hybrids can manage. Also, it can use DC fast chargers to quickly refill its batteries which most plug-in hybrids can’t. Together, these factors mean Ramcharger could be used like a fully electric vehicle with the gas engine needed rarely.
HONDA PROLOGUE
This photo provided by Honda shows the all-new 2024 Prologue. This all-electric SUV will likely to be a compelling alternative to the Tesla Model Y. (American Honda Motor Co. via AP)
Honda has not been on the leading edge in electric vehicles. While Honda has offered electric vehicles in the US before they’ve mostly been niche models in niche markets, like California. The Prologue will be Honda’s first real mainstream EV model. It will be built using GM’s Ultium EV technology so it will share a lot of its underlying engineering with the Chevrolet Equinox.
The question is whether Honda, starting with another company’s engineering, can make something that’s stands out enough in a crowded field of electric mid-size SUVs to attract buyers. But the Honda brand name does carry serious weight with consumers. Prices for the Prologue are expected to start close to US$50,000.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians are opting for cheaper ways to celebrate the holidays this year. Here's how
Canadians shared with CTVNews.ca how they are downsizing on the holiday festivities this year by giving fewer gifts, thrifting and choosing simple meals.
Multiple people reported injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall: authorities
Multiple people were injured Saturday during what authorities described as "an active shooting" situation at a shopping mall in central Florida.
45 energy drinks recalled for not meeting food safety standards in Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a sweeping recall of 45 energy drinks by brands including 5 Hour, Bob Ross, Monster, Prime and Red Bull because they don't meet Canadian food safety standards.
Suspect arrested in alleged theft of a Banksy stop sign decorated with military drones
A man suspected of stealing an artwork by Banksy of a stop sign adorned with three military drones, was arrested Saturday, London police said.
Ukrainian watchmaker fixes Newfoundland clock tower that hasn't told time in decades
In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades.
Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances
This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.
'Silence is not a solution': LGBTQ2S+ parliamentarians reflect on polarization, protest
Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community have long faced discrimination and prejudice in Canada and beyond, having to fight for job protection, access to services and basic human rights.Canada legalized same-sex marriage nearly two decades ago and the Canadian Human Rights Act has for years prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.
Paramedics were convicted in Elijah McClain's death. That could make other first responders pause
Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday for giving a fatal overdose of the sedative ketamine to Elijah McClain in 2019, a jury verdict that experts said could have a chilling effect on first responders around the country.
Creeping price points: A look at the rising cost of Canada's streaming TV services
Streaming TV isn't getting any cheaper. After it was once heralded as the cost-effective alternative to cable, the price of Canada's streaming services is inching higher every year. Here's a look at recent changes in the monthly price of the top streaming services.
Politics
-
'Silence is not a solution': LGBTQ2S+ parliamentarians reflect on polarization, protest
Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community have long faced discrimination and prejudice in Canada and beyond, having to fight for job protection, access to services and basic human rights.Canada legalized same-sex marriage nearly two decades ago and the Canadian Human Rights Act has for years prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.
-
Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances
This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Health
-
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
-
Certain recurring memories linked to specific mental health disorders: study
New research suggests that certain types of repeated memories can be linked to specific symptoms of mental health disorders.
-
U.S. FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has seized 'thousands of units' of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss, that had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources.
Sci-Tech
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
Entertainment
-
Suspect arrested in alleged theft of a Banksy stop sign decorated with military drones
A man suspected of stealing an artwork by Banksy of a stop sign adorned with three military drones, was arrested Saturday, London police said.
-
New York governor commutes sentence of rapper G. Dep who had turned self in for cold case killing
Rapper Travell "G. Dep" Coleman, who walked into a New York police precinct in 2010 and admitted to committing a nearly two-decade-old cold case murder to clear his conscience, has been granted clemency by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
-
Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada
Streaming television forever changed how Canadians watch their favourite shows, offering a seemingly bottomless library of commercial-free programming for a dirt-cheap price. Now, the overlords of entertainment have come to collect their dues.