Edmunds: The pros and cons of software running your car

The interior of the 2022 Lucid Air, an electric vehicle with software that allows over-the-air updates. (Rex Tokeshi-Torres / Courtesy of Edmunds via AP) The interior of the 2022 Lucid Air, an electric vehicle with software that allows over-the-air updates. (Rex Tokeshi-Torres / Courtesy of Edmunds via AP)

MORE AUTOS NEWS