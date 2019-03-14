Driver charged: Saskatchewan RCMP say motorcyclist reached speed of 260 km/h
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 2:59PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 14, 2019 3:00PM EDT
WARMAN, Sask. -- RCMP in Saskatchewan have charged a motorcyclist who they say reached a speed of 260 km/h as he tried to evade officers from several police services.
Mounties in Warman, just outside Saskatoon, say a highway patrol officer called in a complaint on Tuesday that a sport bike had passed going about 160 km/h.
The office had attempted a traffic stop, but the driver ignored the emergency lights.
Another officer from the Vanscoy Police Service also tried to stop the motorcycle a short time later, but the driver sped away.
The Saskatoon Police Service began tracking the speeder from the air and observed him pulling off the road onto a rural property, where he tried to hide the bike.
He was eventually arrested at an outbuilding where he was hiding.
Jonah Vanderlinden, who is 20 and from Swanson, Sask., is charged with dangerous driving and flight from a peace officer.
He is to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on May 8.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Driver charged: Saskatchewan RCMP say motorcyclist reached speed of 260 km/h
- Tel Aviv deploys zombie stoplights for mobile-obsessed walkers
- Toyota investing $750M at 5 U.S. plants, creating 600 jobs
- Dash camera captures plane narrowly missing traffic north of Toronto
- James Bond opts for all-electric Aston Martin in next film