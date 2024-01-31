Crash tests indicate nation's guardrail system can't handle heavy electric vehicles

BREAKING Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will require parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Electric vehicles that typically weigh more than gasoline-powered cars can easily crash through U.S. steel highway guardrails that are not designed to withstand the extra force, raising concerns about the nation’s roadside safety system, according to crash test data released Wednesday by the University of Nebraska.
Electric vehicles, or EVs, typically weigh 20-to-50-per-cent more than gas-powered vehicles thanks to batteries that can weigh almost as much as a small gas-powered car. And they have lower centres of gravity. Because of these differences, guardrails can do little to stop electric vehicles from pushing through the barriers typically made of steel.
Last fall, engineers at Nebraska’s Midwest Roadside Safety Facility watched as an electric-powered pickup truck hurtled toward a guardrail installed on the facility’s testing ground on the edge of the local municipal airport. The nearly four-ton 2022 Rivian R1T tore through the metal guardrail and hardly slowed until hitting a concrete barrier yards away on the other side.
“We knew it was going to be an extremely demanding test of the roadside safety system,” said Cody Stolle with the facility. “The system was not made to handle vehicles greater than 5,000 pounds.”
The university released the results of the crash test at a time when the rising popularity of electric vehicles has led transportation officials to sound the alarm over the weight disparity of the new battery-powered vehicles and lighter gas-powered ones. Last year, the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern about the safety risks heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles.
Road safety officials and organizations say the electric vehicles themselves appear to offer superior protection to their occupants, even if they might prove dangerous to occupants of lighter vehicles. The Rivian truck tested in Nebraska showed almost no damage to the cab's interior after slamming into the concrete barrier, Stolle said.
But the entire purpose of guardrails, found along tens of thousands of miles of roadway, is to help keep passenger vehicles from leaving the road, said Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Centre for Auto Safety. Guardrails are intended to keep cars from careening off the road at critical areas, such as over bridges and waterways, near the edges of cliffs and ravines and over rocky terrain, where injury and death in an off-the-road crash is much more likely.
“Guardrails are kind of a safety feature of last resort,” Brooks said. “I think what you're seeing here is the real concern with EVs — their weight. There are a lot of new vehicles in this larger-size range coming out in that 7,000-pound range. And that's a concern.”
The preliminary crash test sponsored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Research and Development Centre also crashed a Tesla sedan into a guardrail, in which the sedan lifted the guardrail and passed under it. The tests showed the barrier system is likely to be overmatched by heavier electric vehicles, officials said.
The U.S. Federal Highway Administration declined to immediately comment on the Nebraska test results. The Electric Vehicle Association and the Alliance for Transportation Electrification, which support the use of electric vehicles, did not immediately respond to inquiries about the study.
The extra weight of electric vehicles comes from their outsized batteries needed to achieve a travel range of about 480 kilometres per charge.
“So far, we don’t see good vehicle to guardrail compatibility with electric vehicles,” Stolle said.
More testing, involving computer simulations and test crashes of more electric vehicles, is planned, he said, and will be needed to determine how to engineer roadside barriers that minimize the effects of crashes for both lighter gas-powered vehicles and heavier electric vehicles.
“Right now, electric vehicles are at or around 10 per cent of new vehicles sold, so we have some time,” Stolle said. “But as EVs continue to be sold and become more popular, this will become a more prevalent problem. There is some urgency to address this."
The facility has seen this problem before. In the 1990s, as more people began buying light-weight pickups and sport utility vehicles, the Midwest Roadside Safety Facility found that the then-50-year-old guardrail system was proving inadequate to handle their extra weight. So, it went about redesigning guardrails to adapt.
“At the time, lightweight pickups made up 10-to-15-per-cent of the vehicle fleet,” Stolle said. “Now, more than 50 per cent of vehicles on the road are pickups and SUVs.”
"So, here we are trying to do the same thing again: Adapt to the changing makeup of vehicles on the road."
It's impossible to know what that change will look like, Stolle said.
"It could be concrete barriers. It could be something else,” he said. “The scope of what we have to change and update still remains to be determined.”
The concern over the weight of electric vehicles stretches beyond vehicle-to-vehicle crashes and compatibility with guardrails, Brooks said. The extra weight will affect everything from faster wear on residential streets and driveways to vehicle tires and infrastructure like parking garages.
“A lot of these parking structures were built to hold vehicles that weighed 2,000 to 4,000 pounds — not 10,000 pounds,” he said.
“What really needs to happen is more collaboration between transportation engineers and vehicle manufacturers,” Brooks said. “That's where you might might see some real change.”
Tesla issued a recall for more than 1,000 of its vehicles in Canada due to a glitch that can cause the rear-view camera system to malfunction and not display properly.
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.
Electric vehicles that typically weigh more than gasoline-powered cars can easily crash through steel highway guardrails that are not designed to withstand the extra force, raising concerns about the nation’s roadside safety system, according to crash test data released Wednesday by the University of Nebraska.
