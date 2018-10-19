

Relaxnews





In response to strong demand, Ford has decided to boost production of its GT model with a two-year extension. From November 8, 2018, it will once again be possible to order one of the American manufacturer's supercars.

Ford is set to re-open its final owner application process for the Ford GT from November 8 for 30 days. The firm will increase the number of Ford GT supercars produced to 1,350 for customers worldwide. Previously, production was limited to 1,000 models.

Potential buyers will have to be patient, however, as successful applicants for the Ford GT will be eligible for models produced for 2020-2022 calendar years.

The Ford GT is the most powerful car ever built by the American manufacturer with a 3.5-litre EcoBoost twin-turbo engine delivering 647 horsepower and a top speed of 347km/h.