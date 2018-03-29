

AFP





Mini has unveiled an electric version of its iconic "Classic" model ahead of the New York Auto Show, which opens to the public Friday, March 30, 2018. This one-off Classic Mini Electric concept comes ahead of a production Mini Electric vehicle, due by 2019.

Since Mini presented its fully electric concept in Frankfurt in 2017, a production model has been on the cards for 2019, in time for the 60th anniversary of British automotive brand, now owned by BMW. In the meantime, Mini is keeping fans keen at the New York Auto Show with a surprising electric version of its most iconic model, bridging the brand's past and future.

From the outside, this red and white car has the look of the iconic Mini. However, a little yellow "Mini Electric" logo reveals that this version is, in fact, an electric vehicle. The manufacturer states that, in true Mini tradition, the electric motor's acceleration maintains the unmistakable go-kart feel when driving. This one-off model is not for sale.

Mini's upcoming 100% electric production model is still in development and is based on a three-door Mini.

In 2008, Mini presented a prototype called "Mini E," which gave rise to 500 production models between 2009 and 2010.