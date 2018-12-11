China reports fifth straight drop in monthly auto sales
A worker assembles a vehicle on an assembly line at Ford factory in Chongqing, China Tuesday, April 16, 2013. (AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 10:13AM EST
BEIJING -- China's auto sales plunged in November as a painful contraction in the biggest global market deepened for a fifth month.
An industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said Tuesday sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans shrank 16 per cent from a year earlier to just under 2.2 million.
Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, fell 19 per cent to just under 2.5 million units.
Auto demand has weakened as Chinese economic growth cooled and a tariff fight with Washington fueled uncertainty among buyers.
The slump is a setback for global automakers that are looking to China to drive revenue.