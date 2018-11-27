

Relaxnews





Seven finalists have been selected by the "Car of the Year" jury for the prestigious 2019 title. The winner will be announced Monday, March 4, 2019, and will succeed the 2018 "Car of the Year," the Volvo XC40.

The seven finalists are the Alpine A110, the Citroën C5 Aircross, the Peugeot 508, the Ford Focus, the Jaguar I-Pace, the Kia Ceed and the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

The jury will test the seven vehicles in February before revealing the winner on the eve of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, March 4, 2019.

Every year since 1964, the Car of the Year organizing committee has crowned the year's best car based on criteria such as value for money, design, comfort, safety, onboard technology and environmental performance. This year's jury comprises 60 journalists from 23 European countries.