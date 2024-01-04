Canadians 'deeply alarmed' by speeding in residential neighbourhoods: CAA
Canadians are concerned about speeding along local roads and in neighbourhoods but admit to doing it themselves, a new poll shows.
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) surveyed 2,503 Canadians between Oct. 20 and 30, to understand speeding in communities.
According to the results of the poll published on Thursday, nearly nine out of 10 (88 per cent) respondents are "deeply worried" about speeding in residential areas.
"Canadians are right to be alarmed about speeding," Ian Jack, vice-president of public affairs for CAA National, said in the press release. "Speed-related collisions are preventable."
The latest government data from Transport Canada, from 2021, shows that 25 per cent of fatal collisions involved speeding. That's slightly higher than in 2020, which is the next most recently available government data.
However, despite being concerned, one in five (22 per cent) Canadians admitted to speeding in neighbourhoods "at least sometimes," the poll found.
The poll also asked respondents to list their dangerous driving habits.
Canadians admitted to speeding on the highway (45 percent), engaging with technology in their vehicle (32 per cent), speeding in residential zones (22 per cent), driving "well over" the speed limit (19 per cent) and driving when too tired (18 per cent).
Driving 10 kilometres per hour over the speed limit "doubles the crash risk," according to the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF), a Canadian organization studying traffic.
When driving 20 km/h over the limit, the crash risk goes up six times, the TIRF's website notes.
"Don't forget speed limits are posted for ideal weather. Especially while most of the country is in the thick of winter, we should all really try to respect the speed limit or slow down to ensure the safety of all," Jack said.
