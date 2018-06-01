

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says sales of new light vehicles in Canada fell in May compared to the same month last year, the third month in a row to post a year-over-year decline.

A total of 215,407 vehicles were sold, down 0.7 per cent from the May 2017 total of 216,861, but well ahead of 191,900 in April.

It says Canada's year-to-date total of 836,522 new vehicles sold is still almost 1,000 units above the previous year thanks to an abnormally strong January.

However, the consulting group based in Richmond Hill, Ont., says the gap won't last if the pattern of market declines continue into the summer months.

DesRosiers reports Ford's 33,341 units edged out General Motors at 32,831 units in May for the volume lead.

GM, however, is ahead of Ford by almost 3,000 units on a year-to-date basis, with 127,299 units sold so far in 2018.

Sales of light trucks were up four per cent in May at 147,337 while passenger car sales dropped 9.4 per cent to 75,172.