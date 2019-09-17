Canadian manufacturers keeping close eye on GM strike in U.S. as it enters day two
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 1:52PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canadian manufacturers say they are keeping a close eye on the strike at General Motors in the U.S. as workers picket for a second day.
More than 48,000 unionized workers in the U.S. walked off the job Monday over issues like wages, health care and job security in the first strike at the U.S. manufacturer in more than a decade.
Industry analyst Dennis DesRosiers says that integrated supply chains mean that some Canadian manufacturers will likely already be feeling the effects, though much will depend on how long the strike stretches on.
GM Canada says it continues to monitor the impacts but that its Canadian operations are still running regular production, while parts manufacturers either declined to outline the impacts of the strike or did not respond to requests for comment.
A spokesman for the United Auto Workers says talks with the automaker are ongoing, but did not say how far apart the two sides were as of Tuesday morning.
GM workers in the U.S. last walked off the job for two days in 2007, while a strike in 1998 lasted 54 days.
