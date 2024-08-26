Autos

    • Canada to hit China with tariffs on electric vehicles, aluminum, steel

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, tours Verbom, a sheet metal processing company for the automotive and recreational vehicle industry in Sherbrooke, Que., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, tours Verbom, a sheet metal processing company for the automotive and recreational vehicle industry in Sherbrooke, Que., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will impose a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel from China, in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing.

    More details to come.  

