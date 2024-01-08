Autos

    • Canada, Honda to meet about potential EV plant, says government source

    Canadian officials are meeting with representatives of Honda Motor Co this week, a government source said, following a news report from Sunday that said the carmaker was considering building an almost two-trillion-yen ($13.9 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.

    The Ottawa talks will involve several different federal departments, said the source familiar with the file who was not authorized to speak on the record.

    More to come. 

