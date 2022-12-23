Bugatti is auctioning off its last purely gas-powered car and it's accidentally one-of-a-kind

Bugatti will sell its very last purely gas-powered supercar at a Paris auction on February 1, 2023. The one-of-a-kind model is expected to sell for millions of dollars. (Bugatti Rimac/CNN)

