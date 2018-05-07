

AFP





Australian racing driver David Brabham has relaunched the brand founded by his father Jack in 1948 with a first show-stopping supercar called the BT62, set to sell for £1 million (approx. US$1.35 million), excluding taxes.

Unveiled in London, this car has the same legendary "BT" initials -- for Jack Brabham and his faithful engineer Ron Tauranac -- used to name all of the brand's previous models. The BT62 debuts in green and gold livery, paying homage to the colours of the single-seater race car driven by Jack Brabham at the French Grand Prix in 1966 -- his first Formula One victory in one of his own cars.

This new supercar weighs in at 972kg and has a 5.4-litre 700HP V8 engine. As yet, the carmaker has given no indication of performance for the BT62, but this car will no doubt be able to hold its own on the track. In fact, it could soon be adapted for motor racing, competing in endurance races or even the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Production is limited to 70 models and the first 35 models will pay homage to the brand's 35 Formula One victories. Shipments aren't expected before the end of 2018.

Sir Jack Brabham, who died in 2014, is the only driver to win the Formula One world championship in a car of his own construction (in 1966). The race team and the Brabham brand disappeared from the automotive scene in 1992, before being revived by Jack's son David Brabham, himself a former F1 driver. David Brabham aims to honor his father's sporting heritage with this model and others to come.