

Relaxnews





BMW has announced that X3 and X4 models with matching competition versions are joining the M line-up with all-new, twin turbo-charged, straight-six petrol engines.

On Wednesday, BMW revealed that the M-line is expanding with M-versions of the X3 and X4 SUVs powered with the new, high-revving, I6 3.0-litre petrol engines tuned in your choice in one of two ways: base-level or Competition.

The base trim engine's horsepower peaks at 480 hp -- over 100 more than the stand X3 -- while its Competition twin is tuned to put out 510 hp. Both the X3 M and X4 M can sprint from 0 to 62 m in 4.2 seconds with the Competition trim shaving off an extra 0.1 seconds.

The high-performing engines work with an M-tuned eight-speed transmission working through a new M xDrive all-wheel drive system with a rear-wheel bias and Active M differential to provide "optimal traction, agility and directional stability."

To ensure the engine propels the vehicle to its full potential, the sophisticated chassis has been outfitted with a line-specific suspension and electronically controlled dampers.

As for the interior, the electrically adjustable sports seats are upholstered in Vernasca leather while an M-specific cockpit, steering wheel, and gearshift enhance the luxuriously sporty aesthetic. Drivers can choose to install a Heads-Up Display where they can switch on and off the M Dynamic mode among other features.

The exterior of the models have also received a series of performance-, as well as cosmetic-, enhancing upgrades. Both the grille and wheels have new gloss-black accents. Additionally with the M-designation comes a set of exterior mirror caps, new gills, and a rear spoiler.

Owners will have the option to soup up their models even more with a Carbon exterior package, available in August, that adds carbon fiber flare and aerodynamic-improving modifications.

The production of both the BMW X3 M and X4 M is scheduled to begin this April with market availability beginning in September. Pricing will be announced closer to the release date.