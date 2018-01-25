

Relaxnews





BMW has released another teaser video of its much-anticipated upcoming 8 Series coupe. The sleek and stunning concept version was first unveiled as long ago now as last May, and since then the Bavarian automaker has been leaking out a number of teasers and a few details about the car. Until now though, it's been mostly about the performance M8 version and the M8 GTE race version of the new 8 Series.

The M8 GTE will make its racing debut this weekend at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in Florida, and later in the year it will take its place on the grid for the legendary Les Mans 24-hour race. But for now, BMW has treated us to a new video of the road-going prototype being put through its paces at the Aprilia proving ground in Italy.

It's certainly no Sunday parade of a video either, as the car sounds extremely impressive as the driver really puts the 8 Series to the test by constantly sliding the rear end out, and generally pushing the car to its absolute limits around the high-speed oval track. The oval has a 250 km sign advising of the track's speed limit, which leads us to believe the BMW will have the same 155 mph top speed most German performance cars are limited to. Of course, there's also likely to be an optional performance package that will include the lifting of the speed limiter, so the BMW will be capable of fulfilling its full potential.

So far, there have been no concrete details of what will be powering the new 8 Series, but the likely candidate is a twin-turbo V-8, possibly even the 600 horsepower 4.4-liter unit being used for the new M5.

An eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive are also likely to be features of the new car, which will finally make its debut later this year at the top of the BMW range, and will replace the aging 6 Series Coupe in the company's portfolio.