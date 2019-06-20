

Relaxnews





BMW has revealed that the 8 Series lineup is gaining another member and one that's bigger than any other model in the segment: the 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe.

A new model was added Wednesday to the BMW 8 Series family and it's one that tops the segment. The four-door 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe is not only longer, taller, and provides more interior space than its Coupe counterpart, but it's also available in three variations.

Owners will be able to choose between 840i, 840o xDrive, or M850i xDrive trims; while the latter two models are equipped with turbocharged I6 engines which generate 335 HP and 368 ft.-lbs. of torque, the last option is a turbocharged V8 that puts out 523 hp and 553 ft.-lbs. of torque.

The standard Coupe is powered by the same M850i xDrive engine which allows the model to make the sprint from 0 - 60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Depending on the trim selection, the Gran Coupe can make the same run in 3.7 to 4.9 seconds.

From the outside, the Gran Coupe looks nearly identical to the Coupe except that it's a bit wider and has an extra set of doors.

The interior is more spacious, offering the driver and passengers more headroom, legroom, and trunk space and, like the Coupe, comes with a slew of technology from driver assistance systems to entertainment systems. Features that come standard on the new model include Frontal Collision Warning, a Heads-Up display, and a 16-speaker Harman-Kardon surround sound audio system.

The 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe will be available from this September starting at US$84,900, some $28,000 less expensive than the 8 Series Coupe.