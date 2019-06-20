Bentley's entire vehicle portfolio will be electrified by 2023
The plug-in electric Bentayga Hybrid SUV, launched last year, is the company's very first electrified vehicle. (Courtesy of Bentley)
Relaxnews
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 7:57AM EDT
On Monday at a media event in California, Bentley sales and marketing chief Chris Craft revealed to CNET's Roadshow publication that the company is planning to launch a hybrid option for every vehicle in their lineup.
Despite not ever having launched a pure electric vehicle, Bentley told Roadshow on Monday that the company is planning on electrifying its entire portfolio by 2023.
More specifically, Bentley's sales and marketing chief Chris Craft had confirmed that every vehicle will be offered with a hybrid option within the next four years, though he did not reveal which models will be getting the electric treatment first.
It's possible that the upcoming models will be equipped with the same powertrain as the plug-in electric Bentayga Hybrid SUV, the company's very first electrified vehicle which launched last year.
Craft went on further to promise that Bentley's first fully electric car will launch by 2025.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Ontario considers raising driver, vehicle fees months after freezing them
- Bentley's entire vehicle portfolio will be electrified by 2023
- Lexus Safety System+ to come standard on all 2020 model vehicles
- Waymo teams up with Renault, Nissan on robotaxis outside U.S.
- RCMP issue warning to drivers after reports of lug-nut tampering in B.C.