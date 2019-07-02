

Relaxnews





British car manufacturer Bentley is launching a new limited edition of its Continental GTC in honor of 1929's spectacular Blower No. 1. Under the aegis of its Mulliner customization department, only 100 of this modern interpretation of the iconic racecar will be produced.

Available in two special colors, Dragon Red II or Beluga (black), this made-to-order version of the Continental GTC, the Number 1 Edition by Mulliner, includes 18 karat gold-plated badges on the fenders in reference to the Bentley Blower as well as the number 1 painted on its front grille. The limited edition convertible keeps the impressive W12 6.0 liter, 626 hp motor, allowing it to reach up to 333 km/hour (207 mph), going from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in only 3.8 seconds.

The model's price has not yet been disclosed. As a point of reference, the Bentley Continental GTC is available from 238,800 euros.

This limited series is the third produced for Bentley's hundred-year anniversary, the first being based on the Mulsanne W.O. Edition in homage to founder Walter Owen Bentley's 1930 model. The second was the Continental GT Number 9 edition inspired by the Bentley 4.5 liter (the same driven by Sir Henry Birkin in 1930's 24 Hours of Le Mans.)