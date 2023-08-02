Auto sales up 8 per cent in July for ninth month of growth: DesRosiers

RICHMOND HILL, Ont -

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales growth continued in July but at a slower pace than recent months.

The consultancy firm says total light vehicle sales for the month were up eight per cent from a year ago, compared with a 12.6 per cent rise in June and 13.5 per cent in May.

Sales totalled an estimated 140,942 units in July, the ninth month in a row that saw growth.

The total is still well below pre-pandemic levels. There were 173,519 vehicles sold in July 2019.

DesRosiers says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales came in at 1.55 million for the month, below results in June but well above May.

Auto sales plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic on supply and production disruptions and have been slow to recover.