

Relaxnews





German automaker Audi's fully electric e-tron GT concept made its global debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, which opens to the public on Friday. Volume production is scheduled to start in late 2020.

The Audi e-tron GT concept is a fully electric four-door coupe that's particularly powerful. It has two separate electric motors, fitted on the front and rear axles, for system power of 434kW, equivalent to 590 horsepower. Torque is transferred to the wheels via Quattro permanent all-wheel drive. Audi promises acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and a top speed regulated at 240 km/h.

The manufacturer evokes a range of over 400 km for this EV, with a battery that can be charged via a cable or contactless induction charging.

The project is expected to enter production phase at the end of 2020, making it the third all-electric vehicle marketed by Audi, following the e-tron (SUV, 2018) and the e-tron Sportback (Coupe, 2019).

Note that this concept has been developed in close collaboration with Porsche, which is gearing up to launch its first sporty electric sedan, the Taycan, in 2019.