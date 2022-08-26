Audi to enter Formula One in 2026 as power unit manufacturer

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann, right, and Audi's Chief Development Officer Oliver Hoffman unveil the new Audi F1 car during a media conference in Spa, Belgium, on Aug. 26, 2022. (Olivier Matthys / AP) Audi CEO Markus Duesmann, right, and Audi's Chief Development Officer Oliver Hoffman unveil the new Audi F1 car during a media conference in Spa, Belgium, on Aug. 26, 2022. (Olivier Matthys / AP)

MORE AUTOS NEWS