But this one is creating a stir because it was previously owned by none other than the Duke of Sussex, better known as Prince Harry, who recently married American actress Meghan Markle.

Ordinarily a 2017 Audi RS6 Avant going up for sale wouldn't create much interest: it's not very common on U.K. roads, but it's not a rare collector's item either.

It may seem odd that such a high-profile member of the British aristocracy wasn't flying the flag for Britain by driving an Aston Martin, a Bentley, a Jaguar or a Range Rover. To be fair, the Prince did drive his new bride off in an electric Jaguar E-Type Zero on their wedding day, but the Audi has been his daily ride in the past.

Perhaps it was the relative anonymity offered by this somewhat mundane-looking Audi that attracted the Prince. It certainly wouldn't stand out in a crowd or attract the attention of paparazzi photographers.

But while the looks may be pretty ordinary, the performance of the car is anything but.

Under the bonnet is a 4.0-liter, 552bhp, twin-turbo V-8 engine driving all four of the wheels. Although it does have the Dynamics Package that ups the top speed from the limited 250 km/h to 280 km/h, the more attention-seeking embellishments of the Dynamic Plus Package and its prominent "quattro" logo on the grille are absent here.

While some cars with celebrity histories get priced up to considerably more than ordinary market price, this one isn't too far away from the market average. The 2017 model with just 4,464 miles on the clock is priced on AutoTrader at £71,900 (CA$122,600), which looks in line with comparable models.

As a former Apache gunship pilot, Prince Harry would have been a safe pair of hands behind the wheel of such a high-powered car, and his RAF training would have made him one of the few people capable of safely operating Audi's fiddly MMI touchpad interface.