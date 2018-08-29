

The Associated Press





LONDON - Aston Martin, the maker of James Bond's favourite sports car, says it may sell shares for the first time as the company seeks to attract more wealthy buyers with an expanded product range including sedans, sports utility vehicles and even submarines.

The company says it will sell at least 25 per cent of Aston Martin's shares if it decides to go forward with an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange. Details of the IPO would be published around Sept. 20.

The announcement came as Aston Martin said first-half pre-tax profit rose to 20.8 million pounds ($26.8 million) from 20.3 million pounds during the same period last year.

Chief Executive Andy Palmer says the potential IPO "represents a key milestone in the history of the company."