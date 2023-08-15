As a criminal case against a Tesla driver wraps up, legal and ethical questions on Autopilot endure

Clouds are reflected above the company logo on the hood of a Tesla vehicle outside a showroom in Littleton, Colo. A criminal prosecution against a Tesla driver in Los Angeles County will end on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, the final step of a case believed to be the first time in the U.S. that prosecutors brought felony charges against a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Clouds are reflected above the company logo on the hood of a Tesla vehicle outside a showroom in Littleton, Colo. A criminal prosecution against a Tesla driver in Los Angeles County will end on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, the final step of a case believed to be the first time in the U.S. that prosecutors brought felony charges against a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

MORE AUTOS NEWS