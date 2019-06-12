

Relaxnews





Alpine is expected to take advantage of the 87th annual 24 Hours of Le Mans event in France on June 15 and 16 to unveil the sport version of the A110. The brand has posted three teaser photos on social media.

The photos posted online show just a few details of the car -- its seat, a door -- and reveal nothing of the overall appearance or the technical characteristics of this updated version of the A110, currently referred to as the "A110S."

While the Alpine "A110S" is expected to offer enhanced performance and a lighter overall weight, the only known details at the moment are the presence of Alcantara and carbon as well as the use of orange inserts. Fans of the brand have only a few more days to wait to discover more about this new model.