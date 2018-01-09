

AFP





There's no hiding how important the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas has become to vehicle manufacturers as all-electric and driverless vehicle technology continues to develop at breakneck pace. However, visitors to this year's show might be surprised to see one of the oldest and most enduring vehicle designs in the world on display this time around, the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler. To non-enthusiasts, the new Wrangler probably looks just like the Wrangler always has looked. But it's at CES 2018 to show off a raft of cutting-edge technology it has onboard to bring the legendary vehicle right up to date.

Four vehicles are being displayed at the show to showcase advanced technology features that include the Uconnect fourth-generation system with an 8.4-inch display, 4G LTE connected services, and an all-new, never-before-seen Jeep Adventure Reality app that debuts for 2018 Wrangler. The new Uconnect system now has enhanced processing power, multi-touch gestures, vivid imagery, sharper graphics and the ability to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

FCA Global's Head of Jeep Brand, Mike Manley, explained, "The all-new Jeep Wrangler is developed and engineered with more safety features and advanced technology than ever before, and we are proud to showcase our commitment to meet consumers' increasing desire for unique and innovative vehicle connectivity. Our award-winning Uconnect systems are designed to provide consumers with a variety of conveniently connected services and features that deliver the ultimate driving experience, and that evolves both on- and off-road with Jeep Wrangler."

The four new Wrangler models on display at the show will be a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara, a pair of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon models, and a Mopar-modified Jeep Wrangler Sport that's been uniquely customized with a number of Jeep Performance Parts and accessories from Mopar.

Jeep's Adventure Reality app is at its heart an online configuration tool that lets you "build" your own Wrangler. It lets users choose two or four doors, trim levels, colors, wheels etc., but it's the augmented reality aspect that lets you see the vehicle on your own driveway or even in your living room that really sets the app apart from being just another configurator.