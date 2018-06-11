Activist investor seeks strategic review at auto dealership group AutoCanada
A showroom at a GM dealership in North Vancouver is pictured on May 20, 2009. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 12:13PM EDT
TORONTO - An activist investor wants AutoCanada Inc. to launch a strategic review to explore options for the auto dealership group including a possible sale.
In an open letter to the chairman of AutoCanada, Clearwater Capital Management president Roland Keiper raised concerns about how the company has been performing and suggested AutoCanada may be an attractive acquisition target.
Keiper says there appears to be significant concern about the poor margins experienced by AutoCanada in its first quarter.
Clearwater says it recently acquired a new investment position in AutoCanada shares on behalf of its managed accounts, but did not disclose the size of its stake.
AutoCanada did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The company owns a wide range of auto dealerships across Canada and in Illinois.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Activist investor seeks strategic review at auto dealership group AutoCanada
- German prosecutors investigate Audi CEO in emissions case
- Kia recalls over 500K vehicles; air bags may not inflate
- McLaren releases teaser video and images of new model
- Alberta redesigns driver's licences, adds iconic dinosaur Albertosaurus