6.6 million 'unsafe vehicles' ply the roads despite safety recalls: Transport Canada

The federal government says some 6.6 million unsafe vehicles are likely on the road despite having outstanding safety recalls. The Gardiner Expressway is seen with heavy traffic, in Toronto, on June 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)

