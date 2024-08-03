Autos

    • 22 injured during explosion in paddock area at Germany's Nuerburgring auto racing track

    Firefighters walk in front of pit 27 in the pit lane of the Nuerburgring auto racing circuit, in Nuerburgring, Germany, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (S'nke Brederlow/dpa via AP) Firefighters walk in front of pit 27 in the pit lane of the Nuerburgring auto racing circuit, in Nuerburgring, Germany, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (S'nke Brederlow/dpa via AP)
    Share
    BERLIN, Germany -

    Twenty-two people were injured by an explosion in the paddock area of Germany's famous Nuerbergring racetrack, police said Saturday.

    Police said the accident, which they believe was caused by the explosion of a compressed air canister on Friday night, injured one person severely, three seriously and the others slightly, German news agency dpa reported. Police were still on the scene to investigate the cause on Saturday.

    Several people were taken to nearby hospitals by helicopter.

    The accident took place behind a pit in track's paddock area during a test and set-up run ahead of the NLS4 race, officials at the track in the West German town of Nuerberg said in a statement.

    Organizers said the NLS24 race would go ahead after consultation with all parties involved, but said participation was voluntary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Meet the viral Olympians winning medals and hearts

    More than a few Olympians from all over the world are becoming viral sensations, either for their funny and frank TikTok presences or their impeccably cool performances during the Olympics. Here are some of this year's breakout Olympic stars.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News