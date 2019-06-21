

Relaxnews





This week, Ford announced that the 2020 Mustang Shelby will be equipped with the most powerful V8 engine "in the world," making it the company's highest performing street-legal car to date.

Though Ford earlier promised that the upcoming Mustang Shelby GT500 would be the most powerful car on the market when it launches in 2020, the company did not reveal exactly what that statement entailed. This week, however, Ford revealed the model's engine specs: the supercharged V8 will be able to produce 760 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft of torque.

According to the company, these numbers make the engine "the most power- and torque-dense supercharged production V8 engine in the world" as well as making the 2020 GT500 "the most powerful street-legal Ford ever."

The power that the model can put out exceeds that of Dodge's Challenger SRT Hellcat and Porsche's 918 Spyder. On the other hand, 760 hp is only about half the power produced by the Bugatti Chiron, a street-legal supercar powered by a W12.

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is slated to launch this fall for an undisclosed price. With the 2019 version starting at $59,150 with a lower grade engine, the price tag of the 2020 edition is expected to be higher.