

Relaxnews





Jaguar's sensational F-Type sports car is getting a number of updates for the 2019 model year it has been revealed, which are to include a larger infotainment screen, some special paint options, and the inclusion of torque vectoring.

The updated F-Type coupe and roadster will also inherit Jaguar Land Rover's power-related badging system for the first time too. New versions of the entry-level four-cylinder models will now wear the P300 nameplate, while V-6 models will come as either a P340 or P380. The 400 Sport trim level has been discontinued, but the high-performance F-Type R and SVR models remain unmolested.

Prices in the Jaguar's U.K. home market will start from £50,810 (about US$71,500) for a 2.0-liter F-Type Coupe to £118,235 (about US$166,300) for a range-topping SVR cabriolet. Convertible versions of the 2.0-litre entry model also command a premium over the coupe versions of around £5,500 (about US$7700).

The changes are pretty subtle to say the least this year, although the news that torque vectoring will now be a standard feature across the entire range is likely to be widely welcomed. The newly-badged P380 version of the F-Type is also set to benefit from the addition of a limited-slip differential and adaptive dampers to enhance performance and handling

Technology upgrades bring the inclusion of Jaguar's 10-inch InControl Touch Pro infotainment screen as part of the car's standard equipment, but there still being no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity does appear to be something of an oversight. On the upside, a Jaguar Land Rover spokesperson has confirmed that both are due to be included later in the year. On the inside there's also some new trim for the air vents, and a frameless rear-view mirror has also been added.

On the aesthetic front, the F-Type will now be available with as many as 18 new paint options for buyers to choose from. Many of them are going to be available with a matte finish, courtesy of the company's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division, but that does come at a hefty additional cost of some £6,000 (about US$8400).