10,000 Kia cars, SUVs recalled; drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk

A Kia dealership in Centennial, Colo., on Dec. 20, 2020. (David Zalubowski / AP) A Kia dealership in Centennial, Colo., on Dec. 20, 2020. (David Zalubowski / AP)

MORE AUTOS NEWS