ADVERTISEMENT

Worldwide French music celebration hits high note in Halifax

Haligonians joined a worldwide celebration Saturday when they enjoyed the sights and sounds of this year’s Make Music Day event.

Saint John marks National Indigenous Peoples Day

Celebrations across the Maritimes took place Saturday to mark National Indigenous People Day.

Rainbow bridge memorial unveiled at Bide Awhile Animal Shelter in Dartmouth, N.S.

Bide Awhile Animal Shelter unveiled a colourful memorial in honour of beloved pets who’ve passed away.

‘Biggest fundraiser of the year’: Uniacke Firefighter Fair raises money for equipment

An annual fair in Mount Uniacke, N.S., is raising money to purchase equipment for the fire department.

Fredericton artist gives home a ‘facelift’

It isn’t the first eye catching art installation on his Fredericton property, but Brian MacKinnon’s latest endeavour might be giving his home the biggest “facelift” yet.

Body of missing N.B. woman found, police investigate death as suspicious

Police in New Brunswick are investigating the death of a missing woman as suspicious.

Researchers discover ancient predatory, fanged fish that swam in Nova Scotia waters

Researchers have discovered a new species of ancient fish with hooked front fangs that made them a fearsome and effective predator.

3-year-old boy dies after being struck by vehicle in Bedford, N.S.

A three-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in Bedford, N.S.

‘I’ll remember it for the rest of my life’: Bridge patrol officer’s life-saving actions earn her multiple awards

Halifax Harbour Bridge patrol officer Payton Deeble is being credited for helping save a senior’s life following a medical emergency on the Macdonald.

Some Maritimers struggling to find rental cars this summer

You may see cars on rental lots in Halifax but that doesn't necessarily mean they’re all available, at least according to some Maritimers.

Cavendish Farms investing in sustainable potatoes on P.E.I.

Cavendish Farms is digging into a major sustainability project at its Discovery Farm in New London, P.E.I., aiming to help Island potato growers go greener.

Maine governor visiting New Brunswick, Nova Scotia next week

Following a meeting with Maritime premiers in Boston this week, Maine Gov. Janet Mills is visiting New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to strengthen ties between the state and the provinces amid the ongoing trade dispute.

‘Kids are my world’: Moncton students, family cherish crosswalk guard

Friday was the last day of school at Evergreen Park in Moncton’s north end. It’s also a goodbye for now and have a great summer for Monique ‘Nikki’ LaVigne, one of the school’s crosswalk guards.

‘It’s not easy living with scleroderma’: Raising awareness about a rare autoimmune disease

While many people may have never heard of scleroderma, it impacts thousands of people. About one in 2,500 Canadians live with some form of the disease.

Halifax sees spike in vehicle break-ins

Thefts from vehicles are on the rise in Halifax and police are advising the public to remove valuables and lock their cars.