ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Edward Island

Two candidates approved for P.E.I. Green Party leadership race

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prince Edward Island Green Party Finance Critic Hannah Bell speaks with media following the release of the provincial budget in Charlottetown, P.E.I., April 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Rochford


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.