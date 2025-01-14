ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Edward Island

P.E.I.'s King takes delegation to northeastern U.S. to highlight Canadian exports

Published

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King is on a trade mission with the United States.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.