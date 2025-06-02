ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Edward Island

P.E.I. wildland firefighters to help in Saskatchewan, Manitoba

By Melanie Price

Published

Firefighters and forestry staff from Prince Edward Island have made their way out west to help with the wildfire situation. (Source: P.E.I. government)
Firefighters and forestry staff from Prince Edward Island have made their way out west to help with the wildfire situation. (Source: P.E.I. government)