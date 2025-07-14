ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Edward Island

New long-term care beds in Tignish, P.E.I., give seniors the chance to move home

By Jeremy Hull

Published

(L-R) Penny McLeod, president of the board of directors for Tignish Seniors Home, and Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness, with Alma and Vincent Doucette, residents of Tignish Seniors Home. (Source: Province of Prince Edward Island)
(L-R) Penny McLeod, president of the board of directors for Tignish Seniors Home, and Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness, with Alma and Vincent Doucette, residents of Tignish Seniors Home. (Source: Province of Prince Edward Island)