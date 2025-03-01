ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Edward Island

Lawrence MacAulay not seeking re-election after almost 37 years as P.E.I. MP

By The Canadian Press

Published

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay
Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday August 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.