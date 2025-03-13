Nova Scotia

Psychiatric assessment for young woman charged in stabbing of child in Halifax

By The Canadian Press

Published

Elliott Chorny, centre right, is escorted into a Halifax courtroom as shown in this still image taken from a video recorded on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael MacDonald
Elliott Chorny, centre right, is escorted into a Halifax courtroom as shown in this still image taken from a video recorded on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael MacDonald