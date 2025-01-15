ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Ottawa delays meetings for unpopular plan to redistribute elver fishery quotas

By The Canadian Press

Published

Baby eels, or elvers, swim in a plastic bag after being caught near Brewer, Maine, May 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.