ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

N.S. Tories criticized for removing online data about people seeking family doctor

By The Canadian Press

Published

Nova Scotia's Health Minister Michelle Thompson speaks to reporters in Halifax on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.