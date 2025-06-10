ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

N.S. reforms for people with disabilities behind schedule but has momentum: province

By The Canadian Press

Published

Vicky Levack, who lives with cerebral palsy, smiles as she adjusts to her new living accommodation in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.