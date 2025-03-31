Nova Scotia

N.S. RCMP looking to identify person of interest after ‘hate motivated crime’

By Natalie Lombard

Published

Police say they are looking to identify this person of interest after a hate-motived crime in Lower Ship Harbour, N.S. (RCMP)
Police say they are looking to identify this person of interest after a hate-motived crime in Lower Ship Harbour, N.S. (RCMP)