ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

N.S. cuts contract with agency that runs restorative justice program in Halifax

By The Canadian Press

Published

Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020. A union says it's troubled that Nova Scotia's government ended a long-standing contract with the agency that administers restorative justice in Halifax as labour talks with caseworkers were underway. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.