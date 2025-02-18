ADVERTISEMENT

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia to introduce budget today as potential trade war looms with U.S.

By The Canadian Press

Published

Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government is planning its first post-election budget Tuesday amid economic uncertainty created by the threat of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump. John Lohr fields a question in Halifax on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government is planning its first post-election budget Tuesday amid economic uncertainty created by the threat of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump. John Lohr fields a question in Halifax on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan


















